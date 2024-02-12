Endeavour Capital and Greenbelt invests in manufacturer CTC

CTC CEO J.D. Sitton will continue to lead the business.

Endeavour Capital and Greenbelt Capital Partners have made an investment in Irvine, California-based CTC Global Corporation, a maker of advanced conductor cores for high-voltage transmission cables. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Chris Murphy, a partner at Greenbelt, said in a statement, “CTC’s advanced conductor technology is well positioned to help mitigate U.S. transmission congestion and interconnect queues by enabling utilities to increase the transmission capacity across their existing assets.”

CTC was founded in 2011.

Endeavour Capital invests in family and founder-owned businesses in the American West.

Greenbelt Capital Partners invests in the middle market.