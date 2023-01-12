Endicott invests in investment research firm CFRA

In conjunction with the investment, Endicott will join CFRA's advisory board.

Endicott Capital has made an investment in Charlottesville, Virginia-based CFRA, a provider of investment research.

“Building upon our long relationship with CFRA’s management, we are thrilled to partner with Peter de Boer, Theresa Torian, and the team” said Mike Chinn, a partner at Endicott in a statement. “The company has expanded steadily their product offerings and now delivers a diverse set of leading research, data, and analytical solutions, evidenced by strong renewal rates and customer loyalty. Further, CFRA’s recent investments in strengthening its data and operational foundation position the company well for growth and innovation and will allow them to better serve the investment management market.”

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group targets the information services sector.

CFRA was established in 1994. CFRA has seven offices around the world, which include Malaysia; Rockville, Maryland; and Washington, DC.