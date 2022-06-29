Energy market intelligence provider Darcy snags investment

The Outpost Companies, a holding company led by executives Sam Long and Phil Kantor, assembled the investor group and transaction financing

Darcy Partners, a provider of technology-focused market intelligence to the energy sector, has secured an undisclosed investment.

The lead backers were Bain Capital Credit and Pacific Lake Partners.

The Outpost Companies, a holding company led by executives Sam Long and Phil Kantor, assembled the investor group and transaction financing. As part of the transaction, Long and Kantor will assume leadership of Darcy in the roles of CEO and President, respectively. The company’s founders, Hossein Rokhsari and Jeremy Sweek, continue to serve as members of the executive team and will remain shareholders of the company.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Darcy enables its members to access, screen, and deploy new technologies as well as to collaborate on innovation priorities with industry peers.

In a statement, Rokhsari, who served as CEO of Darcy from its founding in 2015 until June 2022, said: “This partnership comes at the perfect time given the tremendous growth we’ve experienced since the launch of the Darcy Connect software platform, as well as the company’s power, energy transition, and sustainability channels. Our digital platform provides a differentiated solution which is now used by over 100 corporate customers to innovate in a more deliberate and measurable manner.”

Pacific Lake is focused on backing search fund entrepreneurs.