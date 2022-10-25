Energy Spectrum Capital invests in energy company Nightpeak

Energy Spectrum Capital was founded in 1995

The firm invests across the energy infrastructure value chain

Since inception, the firm has raised more than $4.5 billion of equity capital to date

Energy company Nightpeak has secured up to $200 million in funding. The investor was Energy Spectrum Capital.

Nightpeak’s initial focus is on developing projects in the U.S. West and Texas, where the rapid growth of intermittent renewable energy resources has created significant need for flexible, dispatchable generation assets.

Mike Mayon, a partner at Energy Spectrum, said in a statement, “Nightpeak is a strategic addition to Fund VIII to capitalize on the growing need for flexible and dispatchable generation to balance intermittency and strengthen the grid. The Nightpeak team’s track-record of success developing energy storage and related assets fits well with our approach of identifying strong management teams to build companies that meet the needs of the evolving energy market.”

