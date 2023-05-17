Enghouse Systems enters into asset purchase agreement with Lifesize

Based in Austin, Texas, Lifesize is a provider of cloud-based video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions

Lifesize, a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners, has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Enghouse Systems, a Markham, Ontario-based vertical enterprise software solutions company.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Under the agreement, Enghouse will acquire substantially all the company’s assets and brands, including Lifesize, Kaptivo, ProScheduler, Serenova and Telstrat.

The asset purchase agreement is the first in a series of strategic actions that Lifesize is taking to reorganize its capital structure. To effectuate the sale, the company has filed voluntary, pre-negotiated petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Laredo Division.

The agreement remains subject to higher or better offers in accordance with bid procedures and deadlines, as well as court approval.

Marlin Equity Partners acquired Lifesize in March 2020. Based in Los Angeles, Marlin is a private equity firm that invests in businesses across multiple industries. It has more than $8.5 billion of capital under management.

Lifesize is represented in this matter by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and FTI Consulting is serving as chief restructuring advisor and financial advisor. Piper Sandler & Co is acting as exclusive investment banker and financial advisor.