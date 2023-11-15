Enlightened Hospitality Investments backs restaurant tech company Qu

The investment will be used by Qu to drive up its product development

Enlightened Hospitality Investments has made an investment in Qu, a Bethesda, Maryland-based restaurant tech company. No financial terms were disclosed.

USHG’s existing backers include Cota Capital, NRD Capital and restaurant group Bobby Cox Companies.

“We are excited to have EHI join us on this journey,” said Bobby Yazdani, founder of Cota Capital in a statement. “Our experience in scaling technology platform companies along with EHI’s experience in scaling restaurant brands will provide Qu the best of both worlds as it looks to continue its exponential growth.”

EHI is a growth equity firm co-founded by Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer.