Enlightenment-backed Boecore buys tech company La Jolla Logic

Boecore, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has acquired San Diego-based La Jolla Logic, an advanced technology and engineering provider of cybersecurity, software development, and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions.
La Jolla Logic was founded in 2011.
“La Jolla Logic has developed innovative and proprietary AI/ML and cyber technologies that enable mission success for their DoD customers,” said Thomas Young, a principal at Enlightenment Capital, in a statement. “Boecore’s depth and breadth across the DoD coupled with La Jolla Logic’s cyber engineering and AI/ML capabilities will better position the combined enterprise to pursue larger and a broader range of space and cyber opportunities.”
Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Boecore is a provider of technology solutions to customers within the space, missile defense, hypersonics, and strategic deterrent mission areas.
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.