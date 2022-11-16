Enlightenment Capital acquires digital solutions provider Agile Defense

Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

Jay Lee serves as CEO of Agile

Enlightenment Capital has acquired Reston, Virginia-based Agile Defense, a provider of digital transformation solutions to the Department of Defense and other federal customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Agile was founded in 1998.

“Agile will serve as the foundation for Enlightenment’s newest platform, aimed at meeting the heightened demand by Federal customers for digital transformation and customized IT systems and operations,” said Devin Talbott, a managing partner of Enlightenment Capital in a statement. “Jay Lee (CEO) has built an impressive business. We are thrilled to partner with him and the rest of the team to accelerate and augment the company’s development.”

