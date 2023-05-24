Enlightenment Capital-backed Agile Defense buys cybersecurity firm XOR Security

Reston, Virginia-based Agile Defense is a provider of digital solutions to the Department of Defense and other national security customers.

Enlightenment Capital-Backed Agile Defense has acquired Falls Church, Virginia-based XOR Security, a cybersecurity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Reston, Virginia-based Agile Defense is a provider of digital solutions to the Department of Defense and other national security customers.

“XOR brings expertise in network defense, zero trust architecture, managed detection, and advanced threat response. XOR’s critical cyber capabilities enhance the broad range of digital transformation and DevSecOps support Agile delivers in support of its customers’ missions,” said Devin Talbott, founder & managing partner at Enlightenment Capital in a statement.

Baird served as financial advisor to XOR Security on the deal while Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal advisor. Moore & Van Allen served as legal advisor to Agile Defense on the transaction. Morrison & Foerster provided government contracting legal advisory services as part of this transaction.

XOR Security was founded in 2013.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.