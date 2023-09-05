Enlightenment Capital-backed First Advantage acquires digital ID firm Infinite ID

Atlanta-based First Advantage Corporation is a provider of employment background screening and verification solutions

First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

First Advantage Corporation, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, has acquired Infinite ID, a Hicksville, New York-based digital identity authentication solutions company. The deal was for $41 million.

Atlanta-based First Advantage Corporation is a provider of employment background screening and verification solutions.

“We are excited to add Infinite ID’s advanced technology and solutions to the First Advantage portfolio. This acquisition builds on our digital strategy with one of the most comprehensive digital collection networks in the industry and supports our ongoing commitment to providing high-value offerings that help keep our customers’ businesses safe,” said Scott Staples, First Advantage’s CEO in a statement. “Infinite ID’s technology complements our other identity solutions, including RightID and Digital Identity Services, also enabling us to continue to improve the applicant experience. This is a major milestone towards our strategic objectives to expand our portfolio of innovative products and differentiated solutions while strengthening our core business. We look forward to welcoming the Infinite ID team to the First Advantage family.”

First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.