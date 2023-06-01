Enlightenment Capital-backed iNovex to buy cybersecurity company Secure Innovations

iNovex is a provider of software development solutions focused on cybersecurity for the intelligence community.

iNovex, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has agreed to acquire Columbia, Maryland-based cybersecurity company Secure Innovations. No financial terms were disclosed.

iNovex is a provider of software development solutions focused on cybersecurity for the intelligence community.

“Secure Innovations joining the team is significant. The cybersecurity expertise they bring to iNovex is unmatched and will strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions our customers expect,” said iNovex CEO Gary Daigle in a statement. “The combined capabilities and solutions of both companies position us to extend our reach to new customers and markets.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as the legal advisor to Secure Innovations on the transaction. Moore & Van Allen served as the legal advisor to iNovex on the transaction. Morrison & Foerster provided government contracting legal advisory services as part of this transaction.

iNovex was founded in 2005 while Secure Innovations was founded in 2007.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.