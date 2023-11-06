Enlightenment Capital-backed IntelliBridge snaps up cybersecurity software firm RevaComm

IntelliBridge is a provider of advanced technology solutions to homeland security, federal law enforcement, defense, and civilian agencies.

IntelliBridge, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has acquired Honolulu-based RevaComm Inc, a cybersecurity software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

IntelliBridge is a provider of advanced technology solutions to homeland security, federal law enforcement, defense, and civilian agencies.

RVCM was founded in 1990.

“The addition of RVCM to the IntelliBridge platform broadens the company’s technology capabilities, adding a suite of software products, a differentiated tech-enabled service offering, and unrestricted contract vehicles that allow them to better serve their customers,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and chairman of IntelliBridge in a statement. “The RVCM team has built an impressive business delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to their customers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the IntelliBridge organization.”

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in the middle-market. The private equity firm targets the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.

