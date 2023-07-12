Enlightenment Capital invests in software tech and consulting firm Red Alpha

Daniel Ra serves as CEO and chairman of Red Alpha.

Red Alpha was founded in 2011

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

Enlightenment Capital has made a strategic investment in Columbia, Maryland-based Red Alpha, a software technology and consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Red Alpha marks our latest investment in the national security space,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital in a statement. “Their dedicated team fosters a culture of innovation that has developed highly sought-after capabilities to address the nation’s most demanding intelligence needs. We are thrilled to partner with Daniel and his team to accelerate Red Alpha’s organic and M&A-focused growth.”

Daniel Ra serves as CEO and chairman of Red Alpha.

Red Alpha was founded in 2011.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.