Entergy to sell its gas distribution business to Bernhard Capital for about $484m

Bernhard Capital has agreed to acquire Entergy’s gas distribution business for about $484 million.

“Our work is focused on strengthening businesses to, in turn, strengthen some of our country’s most critical infrastructure assets,” said Jeff Jenkins, founder and partner at Bernhard Capital Partners. “Under Entergy’s leadership, the natural gas distribution business has effectively served the two largest metropolitan areas in our state for decades. We believe this operation is primed to provide even greater services to Louisiana communities and beyond.”

RBC Capital Markets LLC is serving as financial advisor to Entergy and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as the company’s legal advisor. Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to Bernhard Capital and Kirkland and Ellis LLP is serving as their legal advisor.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bernhard Capital invests in companies that provide critical services to government, infrastructure, industrial, utility and energy sectors, as well as investing in utility assets. The firm has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management.