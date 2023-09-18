Entertainment company RWS Global secures investment from Bluestone

In connection with this investment, Bluestone will hold two seats on RWS global board of directors

Bluestone Equity Partners has made a minority investment in RWS Global, a provider of live shows, destinations and immersive experiences across the hospitality, leisure, theatrical, corporate, retail and sports sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Bluestone partners with uniquely capable and scalable businesses to accelerate growth on a global basis, creating lasting value for all stakeholders,” said Bobby Sharma, Bluestone’s founder & managing partner in a statement. “RWS Global represents the platinum standard in live entertainment, having established a dominant position in a market sector primed for explosive growth.”

RWS Global marks Bluestone’s second investment. In connection with this investment, Bluestone will hold two seats on RWS global board of directors.

RWS Global’s subsidiaries include RWS, a live experience company; ted, a European leisure entertainment experience company; JRA, a creative studio specializing in master planning, design and project management; and ARC, a provider of casting for theater, film, TV and commercials.

RWS Global’s client roster includes Apple Inc, the Cincinnati Reds, The Coca-Cola Company, the Green Bay Packers, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts and The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London and Cincinnati.

Based in New York City, Bluestone Equity Partners targets sports, media and entertainment businesses and properties.