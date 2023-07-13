Entrepreneurial Equity Partners acquires frozen breakfast foods provider from Encore

MBC was formed with the acquisition of Murry’s Inc in 2019 and Bake Crafters in 2022.

Harris Williams provided strategic and financial advisory services to MBC while Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP acted as legal counsel

Encore Consumer Capital is focused on the consumer products industry

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners targets food and beverage products and brands, private label and contract manufacturing, food services, and consumer packaged goods

Encore Consumer Capital has sold Texas-based MBC Companies, a frozen breakfast foods provider, to Entrepreneurial Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

MBC was formed with the acquisition of Murry’s Inc in 2019 and Bake Crafters in 2022. Murry’s is a manufacturer of frozen French toast sticks and bites. And Bake Crafters is a manufacturer and distributor of breakfast and other baked goods products, selling primarily into the K-12 school foodservice channel.

On the transaction, Kate Wallman, managing director of Encore Consumer Capital, said in a statement, “This is the largest dollar return exit in Encore’s 18-year history. We are so pleased that MBC’s Chairman, Ira Mendelson, selected Encore as his strategic and financial partner in 2019 for his family business. Over the course of Encore’s investment, Ira and the team at MBC drove tremendous growth.”

Harris Williams provided strategic and financial advisory services to MBC Companies. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP acted as legal counsel to MBC Companies.

Encore Consumer Capital is focused on the consumer products industry.

Based in Chicago, Entrepreneurial Equity Partners targets food and beverage products and brands, private label and contract manufacturing, food services, and consumer packaged goods.