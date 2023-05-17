Entrepreneurial Equity Partners invests in growth of Furlani Foods

Furlani Foods is a manufacturer of fresh and frozen value-added bread headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p) has invested in Furlani Foods, a manufacturer of fresh and frozen value-added bread headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.

E2p is partnering in the deal with the Kawaja family. No financial terms were disclosed.

Furlani specializes in making garlic breads for distribution to North America’s leading retailers and foodservice operators. It offers homemade-tasting products across a diverse offering, including garlic Texas toast, garlic bread, cheese bread, breadsticks and garlic knots. The company operates out of three state-of-the-art bakeries located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Mississauga.

“Furlani represents decades of tradition and quality as a supplier of branded and private label frozen garlic breads in North America,” said Ryan Schweet, partner at e2p, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Jonathan Kawaja and the entire Furlani team. Garlic-based frozen specialty breads is a solid, growing category, and we believe Furlani holds a strong, reputable position in the space. Jonathan and the entire management team have led Furlani to the forefront of the category and have successfully fostered a collective, collaborative corporate culture. We look forward to supporting them in the company’s next stage of growth.”

Based in Chicago, e2p is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies in food and consumer packaged goods industries.

Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel and FTI Consulting as transaction advisor for e2p.

Kroll Corporate Finance Canada acted as financial advisor to Furlani Foods.