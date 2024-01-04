Entrepreneurial Equity Partners sells sausage and hot dogs maker Salm Partners

Johnsonville is a manufacturer of sausage and other food products.

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners has sold Salm Partners, a Wisconsin-based maker of cooked sausages and hot dogs, to Johnsonville, LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Johnsonville is a manufacturer of sausage and other food products.

e2p invested in the business in November 2020 alongside the Salm family, who maintained a significant stake in the company.

On the deal, e2p Managing Partner CJ Fraleigh said in a statement, “It has been truly rewarding to partner with co-founder and board member Chris Salm, CEO Keith Lindsey, and the broader Salm team. Keith has been an exceptional leader in working to realize the growth potential that underpinned our investment thesis.”

William Blair represented Salm Partners as its financial advisor, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel to the company in the transaction.

Salm was founded in 2004.

Based in Chicago, e2p invests in the middle market. The private equity is focused on the food and consumer packaged goods industries.