EQT-backed Covanta acquires sustainable solutions firm Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services

Covanta, which is backed by EQT Infrastructure, has acquired two Massachusetts-based sustainable solutions providers Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Globalcycle is a industrial commercial wastewater treatment and recycling plant. Globalcycle recycles wastewaters into a reusable water source for industrial applications.

Global Remediation Services is an environmental service business. Global Remediation Services operates along the east coast. Its offerings span site remediation, logistics and disposal, emergency response, marine services and solar field development.

“We share Covanta’s unwavering passion for sustainability and for delivering transformative environmental solutions customers can rely on. Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services are thrilled to be joining the Covanta team, not only because of this fundamental alignment, but also because our customers will benefit deeply from the breadth of solutions, depth of expertise, and quality of service that we will be able to provide together to help businesses meet ambitious circularity goals,” said Tim Burbank, president of Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services, in a statement.

