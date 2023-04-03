EQT-backed Covanta to acquire environmental services provider Circon

Covanta is a waste-to-energy provider

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company and Houlihan Lokey are serving as financial advisors to Circon

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Covanta while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Circon

Covanta, which is backed by EQT, has agreed to acquire Texas-based Circon, a provider of environmental services. The seller is Kinderhook Industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Covanta is a waste-to-energy provider.

“Covanta, with Circon’s new geographies and complementary capabilities, will offer the absolute highest value proposition for customers, with full integration across logistics, field services, processing and disposal,” said Azeez Mohammed, president and CEO of Covanta, in a statement. “This acquisition accelerates our flightpath to becoming the premier company for sustainable materials management. With Circon, we are enhancing our carbon negative solutions and bringing our offerings to the next level. We’re excited about this development and look forward to welcoming Circon’s impressive team.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Covanta while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Circon. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company and Houlihan Lokey are serving as financial advisors to Circon.