EQT-backed Osmose Utilities Services bags Effigis Geo-Solutions

Osmose is a Peachtree, Georgia-based provider of critical inspection, maintenance and restoration services

Effigis will continue to be headquartered in Montreal and will maintain a presence in British Columbia

EQT acquired Osmose in 2019 from Kohlberg & Company

Osmose Utilities Services, a portfolio company of EQT, has acquired the geospatial and asset management business of Effigis Geo-Solutions. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Effigis Geo-Solutions is a geospatial information company serving Canadian utilities and telecommunication providers. It has been a division of Cansel, a Toronto-based supplier of geospatial and engineering field equipment, which will retain the earth observation and products groups of Effigis.

Osmose is a Peachtree, Georgia-based provider of critical inspection, maintenance and restoration services for US utility and telecommunications infrastructure.

Effigis, which will become a part of Osmose’s Canadian operations, will continue to be headquartered in Montreal and will maintain a presence in British Columbia.

“We accelerated Osmose’s expansion into Canada in 2020 with the acquisition of Provincial Pole Specialists (PPSI) and its sister company Central Pole Inspection and Maintenance (CPIM) – collectively the largest utility pole maintenance providers in Canada,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose, in a statement. “Effigis’s presence in Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario as well as other key markets enable us to extend our footprint and scope of services across the country. With customers including Hydro-Quebec, Bell Canada, Telus, Vidéotron, Fortis and Teck, Effigis maintains a stellar reputation that will further enhance Osmose’s leadership position.”

EQT, a Stockholm, Sweden-based alternative investments firm, acquired Osmose in 2019 from Kohlberg & Company.