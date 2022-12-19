EQT completes take-private buyout of B2B software firm Billtrust

According to terms of the deal, Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash.

EQT Private Equity has closed its take-private deal of Lawrenceville, New Jersey-based Billtrust, a B2B software firm. According to terms of the deal, Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash.

When the deal closes, Billtrust will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Billtrust while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel.

Evercore served as financial advisor to EQT, with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP providing legal counsel.

EQT has 114 billion euros in assets under management