EQT completes take-private buyout of B2B software firm Billtrust

EQT Private Equity has closed its take-private deal of Lawrenceville, New Jersey-based Billtrust, a B2B software firm. According to terms of the deal, Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash.
When the deal closes, Billtrust will stop trading on the NASDAQ.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Billtrust while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel.
Evercore served as financial advisor to EQT, with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP providing legal counsel.
EQT has 114 billion euros in assets under management