EQT to buy solar and energy firm Madison Energy Investments

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023

Barclays was financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure while Simpson, Thatcher, & Bartlett LLP provided legal advice

EQT has agreed to acquire Vienna, Virginia-based Madison Energy Investments, an owner and operator of distributed solar and energy storage projects. The seller is Stonepeak Partners LP. No financial terms were disclosed.

MEI was founded in 2019.

On the deal, Alex Darden, a partner and head of EQT’s US infrastructure platform, said in a statement, “EQT Infrastructure has followed the renewable distributed generation market and MEI closely for several years given the strong thematic tailwinds supporting the sector, prior EQT experience in solar development and operation, and MEI’s strong position as a leading integrated platform in the US.

EQT has 114 billion euros in assets under management.

Stonepeak has about $51.7 billion of assets under management. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, and Sydney.