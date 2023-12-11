EQT to snap up industrial waste management firm Heritage Environment Services

The seller is The Heritage Group.

EQT has agreed to acquire Indianapolis-based Heritage Environment Services, a provider of industrial waste management. The seller is The Heritage Group.

On the deal, Juan Diego Vargas, a partner within the EQT infrastructure advisory team, said in a statement: “EQT and HES are proven business leaders who share a like-minded approach to environmental stewardship, and this acquisition aligns directly with EQT’s thematic approach of investing in businesses that provide essential environmental services to society.”

After the transaction closes, The Heritage Group will continue to remain a shareholder in HES.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Nomura Greentech served as financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure while Truist Securities was financial advisor to The Heritage Group.

HES was founded in 1970.

EQT has 232 billion euros in total assets under management.