Equilibrium and Butterfly back striped bass producer Pacifico Aquaculture

Pacifico Aquaculture, a Mexico-based producer of striped bass, has secured project financing from Equilibrium Capital along with an equity infusion led by Butterfly and an unnamed U.S. public pension fund.

Pacifico was founded in 2010.

“This is a watershed moment for growing sustainable aquaculture in North America,” said Dustin Beck, co-founder and co-CEO of Butterfly in a statement. “Butterfly has been a long-term, committed partner to Pacifico since 2017. We have witnessed Pacifico’s tremendous growth since our investment, and firmly believe we’re still in the early innings of its growth trajectory.”

Based in Los Angeles, Butterfly Equity invests exclusively in the food sector. Butterfly

manages over $4 billion of assets to date.