Equistone-backed Talon acquires Evolve and Novus Canada

The Evolve and Novus Canada bolt-on acquisitions are the first such deals announced since Equistone’s investment in Talon in 2022

Equistone has also supported the company’s organic growth through the recent opening of new offices in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Talon, backed by Equistone Partners Europe, has completed the acquisitions of Evolve and Novus Canada, representing an additional £100 million ($124.6 million; €114 million) in billings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Evolve, headquartered in London, UK, is an international out-of-home business. Novus Canada is an out-of-home media agency based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The bolt-on acquisitions of Evolve and Novus Canada are the first such deals announced since Equistone’s investment in Talon in July 2022. Equistone has also supported the company’s organic growth through the recent opening of new offices in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

“These acquisitions mark an important step in Talon’s buy-and-build strategy, which complements the strong underlying organic growth,” said Paul Harper, partner at Equistone, in a statement.

Talon is a global out-of-home media agency focused on delivering effective, creative, data-driven integrated out-of-home communications. The company is based in London, UK.

Equistone, based in London, UK, is an independent investment firm, wholly owned and managed by its executives. The firm invests between €25 million and more than €200 million of equity in businesses with enterprise values of between €50 million and €500 million.