Ethos Capital appoints Kirman as VP

Ethos Capital has named Hayley Kirman as a vice president. In her new role, Kirman will be involved in a range of investment functions, including due diligence, execution, and portfolio management.

Kirman joins Ethos from ABRY Partners where she focused on investments in the financial services, software, and business services sectors.

On her appointment, co-CEOs Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehadé said in a statement, “We are very pleased to welcome Hayley to Ethos and are confident that she will make important contributions to our investment activities. We are excited to continue building a team that has great experience in our sectors of focus, and a previous history of working together successfully.”

Kirman has also worked as a strategy consultant at EY-Parthenon. She received an undergraduate degree from Brown University.

Ethos invests in middle-market information service companies.