Ethos Capital taps Miller as executive partner

Ethos Capital has hired Jim Miller as executive partner.

Previously, Miller served in senior executive roles at Amazon, Cisco, Google, and Wayfair.

On Miller’s new appointment, Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehadé, co-CEOs of Ethos, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Jim to Ethos Capital. His expertise in helping mid-stage companies scale their IT operations will be an excellent addition to our team and portfolio companies.”

Currently, Miller is on the board of directors of Brambles Limited, The RealReal and LivePerson.

Based in Boston, Ethos invests in middle-market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe.