Eureka invests in media marketing firm Advertiser Perception

JEGI CLARITY provided investment banking advisory services to Advertiser Perceptions

Eureka Equity Partners has made an investment in New York-based Advertiser Perceptions, a provider of market intelligence and analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the transaction, Chris Hanssens, managing partner of Eureka, has joined the board of Advertiser Perceptions.

“We are excited to partner with Randy, Ken and the incredible team at Advertiser Perceptions,” said Hanssens in a statement. “They’ve built a highly differentiated offering, which has driven strong client relationships, excellent renewal rates and an impressive long-term growth trajectory. We look forward to working with the Advertiser Perceptions team to support the Company’s continued success.”

Abacus Finance Group, LLC provided senior debt facilities to support the transaction. JEGI CLARITY provided investment banking advisory services to Advertiser Perceptions to facilitate the transaction.

Advertiser Perceptions was founded in 2002.

Eureka Equity Partners targets sectors that include business services, health care services, specialty manufacturing and consumer products.