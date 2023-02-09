Eureka recaps healthcare engagement agency Blueprint

Fairmount Partners provided investment banking advisory services to Blueprint to facilitate the transaction

Eureka Equity Partners has recapitalized New York City-based Blueprint, a healthcare engagement agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blueprint was founded in 2012.

“Blueprint has built a reputation for superior quality and creativity and sophisticated technical capabilities, which has led to long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers,” said Eureka Partner Chris Miller, in a statement. “Eureka has significant experience investing in pharmaceutical services, and we are excited to partner with Blueprint’s founders DJ Hanson and John Sideris as Blueprint enters the next phase of its growth.”

Webster Bank provided debt facilities to support the acquisition, and Fairmount Partners provided investment banking advisory services to Blueprint to facilitate the transaction.

Basedin New York City, Eureka invests in the lower middle market.