EverGen Power and SVP partner up to invest in North American power assets

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The EverGen team is led by Dave Freysinger and Darren Olagues while the SVP team focused on investments in the power sector is led by Ari Barz, a managing director on the North American investment team.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination