Everstone Capital and Recognize invest in digital advertising operations provider MediaMint

Everstone Capital and Recognize have made a significant investment in India-based MediaMint, a digital advertising operations service provider.

The funding will help accelerate the company’s roadmap as it continues to serve digital marketing platforms, publishers, and agencies around the world.

“MediaMint is a leader in transforming the digital advertising workflows of the largest advertising platforms, publishers and agencies in the world,” said Avnish Mehra, vice chairman, private equity at Everstone Capital in a statement. “We look forward to working with the exceptional team at MediaMint to build on their strong base and assist in their next phase of growth, which will include significant global expansion as well as enhancing service line capabilities.”

As part of the process, Rajeev Butani is joining as executive chairman of MediaMint.

DC Advisory has acted as financial advisor for MediaMint on the transaction.

MediaMint was founded in 2010 by Aditya Vuchi and Neelima Marupuru.

Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital is the private equity arm of the Everstone Group. Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market.

Recognize is a technology investment platform exclusively focused on the technology services industry.