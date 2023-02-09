Ex-Congressman Langevin joins Paladin Capital’s strategic advisory group

Langevin represented Rhode Island’s second congressional district for 11 terms

Paladin Capital Group has named former Congressman James R. Langevin, to its strategic advisory group, Langevin, who represented Rhode Island’s second congressional district for 11 terms and co-founded the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, will advise Paladin on the cyber and national security landscape.

Langevin was a leading voice in cybersecurity policy and an expert in matters of national security in the House of Representatives, where he also served on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Homeland Security, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, In addition, Congressman Langevin was appointed to the Cyberspace Solarium Commission in 2018, going on to lead congressional efforts to pass measures built on the Commission’s recommendations into law. Langevin authored the National Cyber Director Act, which led to the installation of a National Cyber Director at the White House, and by helping to stand up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“We are honored to welcome Congressman Langevin to our Strategic Advisory Group, where his decades of public service and expertise make him a natural fit and valued addition,” said Michael Steed, founder and managing partner of Paladin Capital Group, in a statement. “Congressman Langevin has been a prudent voice on cyber and national security issues and will help continue to position our team to identify and invest in digital solutions of absolute need for both the private and public sectors as they work together to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Founded in 2001, Paladin Capital Group invests in cyber and advanced technologies.