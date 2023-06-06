Exaltare buys waxing studios operator/franchisor Uni K Wax

Noemi Grupenmager, who founded Uni K Wax in 1993, will continue to be involved and remain a significant shareholder.

Exaltare Capital Management has acquired Aventura, Florida-based Uni K Wax, a franchisor and operator of waxing studios. No financial terms were disclosed.

Following this investment, Noemi Grupenmager, who founded Uni K Wax in 1993, will continue to be involved and remain a significant shareholder.

Exaltare Managing Partner and founder Omar Simmons, said in a statement, “Our goal is to enable more franchisees to take advantage of the Uni K Wax opportunity for meaningful wealth creation as business owners. Noemi has built something special in Uni K Wax, and Heather brings deep and relevant expertise, having overseen Amazing Lash’s growth from 70 to 200 stores. We look forward to expanding and strengthening the franchise system together.”

The transaction was financed by Exaltare and Capitala Group.

Exaltare focuses on franchise and multi-unit investments. Since 2012, Exaltare has completed 17 platform and add-on transactions in multi-unit and franchised businesses, representing over 250 individual locations and over $900 million of capital.