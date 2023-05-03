Exaltare Capital buys Good Feet Store franchisee

Triago advised on capital raising for this transaction while DLA Piper acted as Exaltare's legal advisor.

GF Midwest was founded by Arnold Pereira in 2000

Following this investment, Pereira will continue to be the company’s CEO and remain a significant shareholder

Exaltare Capital Management is focused on franchise and multi-unit investments

Exaltare Capital Management has acquired Milwaukee-based GF Midwest, a Good Feet Store franchisee. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Good Food Store provides natural, organic and bulk food.

GF Midwest was founded by Arnold Pereira in 2000. Following this investment, Pereira will continue to be the company’s CEO and remain a significant shareholder.

On the deal, Exaltare’s founder and Managing Partner Omar Simmons, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with a leading franchisee in the Good Feet Store system. GF Midwest has a strong track record of growth and we plan to help scale the company via new store development and acquisitions. The company’s growth plan will help it enable more customers to live healthier, more active lives.”

The transaction was financed by Exaltare Capital, Genesis Park and Tecum Capital who provided debt and equity capital.

Triago advised on capital raising for this transaction while DLA Piper acted as Exaltare’s legal advisor.

Exaltare Capital Management is focused on franchise and multi-unit investments.

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is a manufacturer and retailer of personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad.