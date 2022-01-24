Excel Group buys Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Downtown

Excel Group has acquired 221-room Homewood Suites & Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Downtown. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excel Group, an Arlington, VA-based real estate investment firm, has announced its recent acquisition of the 221-room dual-brand Homewood Suites & Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Downtown.

“The Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Downtown are a great addition to our list of 2021 acquisitions as we continue to further expand into high growth and high-barrier-to-entry markets,” remarked founder Shoham Amin. “These hotels are situated within a market in the early stages of substantial growth with nearly $4 billion of new development underway in downtown Jacksonville.”

These two assets cap off a year of strong growth for Excel Group which purchased seven hotels in 2021.

ABOUT EXCEL: Excel Group is an Arlington, VA.-based real estate private equity firm that owns hotels across the US.