Excellere promotes Coleman to principal

Excellere Partners has promoted Nick Coleman to principal.

Coleman joined Excellere in 2013. He has been a key team member on Biocare Medical, LucidHealth and Medlogix.

“For the past 10 years, Nick has served as an impactful member of the team due to his highly effective origination efforts, commitment to driving value across the portfolio, and pursuit of continuous improvement to Excellere’s value creation tools and processes,” said Brad Cornell, managing partner at Excellere Partners, in a statement. “The managing partners are pleased to promote Nick as he exemplifies the next generation of leaders we are building at Excellere.”

Based in Denver, Excellere Partners targets a number of sectors that include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. The private equity firm has $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds.