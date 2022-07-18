Excellere promotes Halverson to principal and Revolinski to senior associate

Halverson joined Excellere in 2014 while Revolinski came on board in 2020.

Excellere Partners has promoted Matt Halverson to principal and Ryan Revolinski to senior associate.

Halverson joined Excellere in 2014 and has been a key deal team member on AIS Healthcare, SCA Pharma, and Mentis Neuro Health prior to its sale. And, Revolinski joined Excellere in 2020 and is an active team member on portfolio companies ADVENT, Molecular Designs, SCA Pharma, as well as the medical products and industrial growth industry teams.

“Matt and Ryan have added a tremendous amount of value to Excellere and continue to demonstrate exceptional commitment and determination in advancing the common goals of the firm,” said Brad Cornell, managing partner at Excellere Partners, in a statement.

Based in Denver, Excellere Partners has $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The firm’s s targeted industry sectors include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services.