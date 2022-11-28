Excelsior and Rendr to merge to form new medical group to serve Asian community

The new venture is backed by Ascend Capital Partners and Kain Capital.

Excelsior Integrated Medical Group and Rendr have agreed to merge to form a New York City-based multi-specialty medical group and related professional management service organization for the underserved Asian community. No financial terms were disclosed.

The combined company, which will operate under the name Rendr, will include approximately 200 providers operating out of nearly 100 medical sites across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.

The new venture is backed by Ascend Capital Partners and Kain Capital, two healthcare- focused private equity firms.

Dr. Richard Park will serve as the company’s CEO with Dr. Henry Chen and Dean Lin serving as co-presidents.

“Excelsior’s goal is to hire the best community physicians to provide high-quality, value-based medical care,” said Chen, in a statement. “We want to reduce healthcare costs and improve the patient experience by enhancing our physicians’ ability to share information, making it easier for them to manage patient outcomes more efficiently and effectively. Our merger with Rendr will help us achieve our mission on an accelerated pace and a larger scale.”

Excelsior started in 2013. Currently, Excelsior has more than 80 providers from 12 clinical specialties across 21 divisions at 59 sites in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Rendr is a primary care focused, multi-specialty medical group, providing 11 clinical specialties through its 40 locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens to serve a predominantly Asian patient population of approximately 100,000.