Exclusive: MSouth to test buyout market for USA Hometown Experts, sources say
The HVAC and plumbing service provider could sell for $480m or more, based on peers selling for around 16x EBITDA.
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The HVAC and plumbing service provider could sell for $480m or more, based on peers selling for around 16x EBITDA.
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