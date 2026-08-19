Exclusive: TJC to launch sale of Dental365 in 2027, sources say
Dental365 could fetch a valuation based on $75m-$100m of EBITDA generated over the last year, said two sources.
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Dental365 could fetch a valuation based on $75m-$100m of EBITDA generated over the last year, said two sources.
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