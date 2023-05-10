Facilities maintenance services provider Vixxo scores investment from Braemont

Braemont was founded in 2021

Last month, Braemont closed its inaugural growth equity fund at $525 million

Braemont Capital has made an investment in Scottsdale, Arizona-based Vixxo, a provider of facilities maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Vixxo management and ownership to continue building on the company’s impressive track record of delivering exceptional, tech-enabled facilities maintenance services,” said Jeff Volling, a partner at Braemont Capital, in a statement. “Vixxo operates in a large and growing market with a differentiated and attractive business model, making them well-positioned for future growth. Our investment will support the Vixxo team as they pursue both organic and M&A-driven growth initiatives, enabling them to further expand their market presence and strengthen their position as a leader in the industry.”

Based in Dallas and New York City, Braemont Capital targets technology, business service & financial service sector companies in the North American region. The private equity firm was founded in 2021.

