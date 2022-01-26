Fairfax India to acquire majority stake in Jaynix

Fairfax India Holdings Corp has agreed to acquire a 70 percent interest in Jaynix Engineering, a Gujarat, India-based maker of non-ferrous electrical connectors and electrical assemblies. The deal, expected to close in Q1 2022, has a purchase price of about $33 million. Fairfax India is an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Toronto-based holding company.

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into an agreement to invest INR 2.45 billion (approximately $33 million at current exchange rates) for a 70% equity interest in Jaynix Engineering Private Limited (“Jaynix”). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Jaynix is a manufacturing company engaged in the production of non-ferrous electrical connectors and electrical assemblies and is a critical Tier 1 supplier to major electrical original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. Jaynix is based in Gujarat and operates with three plants, one in Vadodara, Gujarat and two in Nashik, Maharashtra.

“Jaynix is a family-owned business that was founded by Mr. Nikhil Diwakar and Mr. Ninad Diwakar. We are very impressed with the continued growth and operational efficiencies of the business under the exceptional leadership of the Diwakar family and are pleased that Nikhil and Ninad will continue in their roles as Managing Director and Executive Director upon closing of the transaction. Together, we will further strengthen Jaynix’s capabilities and efficiencies in the electrical equipment sector and build Jaynix to become a world class manufacturer. We continue to have an excellent experience with the ease of doing business in Gujarat and are thrilled to announce an additional investment in the state to support the Make in India initiative,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

Nikhil Diwakar, Managing Director of Jaynix, said, “We are delighted to partner with Fairfax India. Fairfax India’s long-term orientation and decentralized management approach will help us accelerate our next phase of growth and continue to create value for our customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

About Fairfax India

