Fairview Capital promotes Mattamana and Vachhani to managing partner

Previously, both Mattamana and Vachhani were partners at Fairview.

Before joining Fairview in 2009, Mattamana served as a principal at Polaris Venture Partners

Vachhani joined Fairview as an analyst in 2008

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, Fairview Capital has over $10 billion under management since inception

Fairview Capital has promoted Alan Mattamana and Aakar Vachhani to managing partner.

The appointments became effective January 1, 2024.

Previously, both Mattamana and Vachhani were partners at Fairview.

“For decades, Fairview has been on a transformative growth journey. The firm has built on its rich legacy and has been consistent in its dedication to outperformance, diversity, innovation, and excellence,” said Mattamana in a statement. “Assuming the role of managing partner is a profound honor, and I am eager to continue contributing to the ongoing success and exceptional outcomes that Fairview consistently achieves in the venture capital and private equity landscape.”

Before joining Fairview in 2009, Mattamana served as a principal at Polaris Venture Partners. Prior to Polaris Venture Partners, he was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co, where he served clients in the software, telecommunications, and aerospace sectors in the firm’s Silicon Valley office.

Vachhani joined Fairview as an analyst in 2008, and established and leads the firm’s San Francisco Office. Before joining Fairview, Vachhani worked with Cambridge Associates, where he analyzed private equity and venture capital investments in support of the firm’s clients and consultants.

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, Fairview Capital has over $10 billion under management since inception.