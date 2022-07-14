Falfurrias-backed Crosslake acquires cybersecurity advisor VantagePoint

Falfurrias Capital invested in Crosslake in December 2020

Crosslake Technologies, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, has acquired cybersecurity advisory firm VantagePoint. No financial terms were disclosed.

VantagePoint co-founders Danny Tijerina and Rohan Kotian will serve as managing directors at Crosslake, where they will focus on direct client service while also helping advance the firm’s security practice, which will remain a focus of strategic growth.

“Cybersecurity is an imperative for investors, boards and management teams as they navigate complex, fast-moving environments with growing risk to middle-market businesses in terms of both incident frequency and impact,” said Barr Blanton, Crosslake CEO, in a statement. “Joining forces with Rohan, Danny and the VantagePoint team allows us to further expand our capabilities and grow our team of expert cybersecurity practitioners as we provide pragmatic, commercially-focused guidance that helps our clients stay ahead of the curve and build a cyber-savvy culture throughout the investment lifecycle.”

Falfurrias Capital invested in Crosslake in December 2020, followed by the acquisition of data-powered due diligence advisor Corsis and its patented platform for technology benchmarking in December 2020. Crosslake acquired Renna Partners, a leading technology advisory firm for middle market investors, in December 2021.

Crosslake was founded in 2008.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias Capital Partners was founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America and Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised more than $1.9 billion across five funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses.