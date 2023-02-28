Falfurrias-backed E Tech Group acquires industrial automation firm E-Volve Systems

E Tech founder Kevin Stout and Partners Jason Antolovich and Vivek Puthezath will remain with the company

E Tech Group, which is backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, has acquired Ohio and New Hampshire-backed E-Volve Systems, a provider of industrial automation, controls engineering and computer systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is E Tech’s third add-on acquisition since Falfurrias’ original platform investment in early 2018, following the integration of Glenmount Global Solutions later in 2018 and Superior Controls in 2019.

E-Volve will operate under the name “E-Volve Systems, an E Tech Group Company.”

E Tech founder Kevin Stout and Partners Jason Antolovich and Vivek Puthezath will remain with the company.

“When we first invested in E Tech Group back in 2018, we saw tremendous growth potential through both acquisitions and organic growth as part of our ‘Industry First’ approach,” said Ken Walker, a partner at Falfurrias, in a statement. “This partnership is a great fit across the board, from the companies’ service offerings to their geography to the long-standing relationships among the key principals.”

E Tech Group is an engineering and system integration firm.

E-Volve Systems was founded in 2011.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has raised more than $1.9 billion across five funds.