Falfurrias Growth Partners invests in IT procurement solutions provider NPI

Falfurrias Growth Partners has made an investment in Atlanta-based NPI, a provider of data-driven IT procurement solutions for large enterprises. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by NPI for growth.

NPI was founded in 2003.

“We are excited about partnering with Jon and the NPI team in this next phase of growth. We believe the company’s large and proprietary datasets allow it to deliver unique insights. NPI continues to lead the sector with innovation, including new solutions that leverage generative AI in a way that is truly meaningful for IT procurement practitioners,” said Michael Clifton and Amy Brandt, partners at Falfurrias in a statement.

Kevin Hesselbirg, will serve as NPI’s chairman.

BrightTower LLC served as financial advisor to NPI on the transaction, with Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP providing legal counsel. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisors to Falfurrias.

Falfurrias Growth Partners targets middle-market software and business services firms.