Falfurrias invests in intelligence community services provider Synergy ECP

Falfurrias Capital Partners has made an investment in Synergy ECP, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of software engineering, cybersecurity and systems engineering services for the U.S. intelligence community and Defense Department. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our partnership with Falfurrias will strengthen our ability to deliver vital, mission-critical services to our intelligence community customers,” said Bruce Howard, co-founder and CEO of Synergy ECP in a statement. “Synergy ECP has experienced incredible growth over the past few years, and this relationship with Falfurrias will further support our position as a trusted provider for our customers, and as an employer of choice in our community.”

Bruce Howard and other owners Dave Wisniewski and Chad Michael will continue to lead Synergy ECP with Falfurrias Capital Partners’ Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley all joining the company board.

Wootton, who joined Falfurrias in 2022 as executive advisor will become board chair and an advisor to Synergy ECP.

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC served as financial advisor to Synergy ECP on the transaction, with Miles & Stockbridge providing legal counsel. Holland & Knight served as legal advisors to Falfurrias Capital Partners.

Synergy ECP was founded in 2007.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The ﬁrm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds.