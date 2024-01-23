Farmers Edge agrees to be take private by Fairfax Financial

The purchase price is C$0.35 per common share, payable in cash.

Farmers Edge, a Winnipeg-based agriculture technology company, has agreed to be taken private by its majority investor, Fairfax Financial Holdings, by which Fairfax would acquire all of the common shares of the company it does not already own.

The purchase price is C$0.35 per common share, payable in cash. That is up from the initial proposal from Fairfax of C$0.25 per share, announced in November.

Farmers Edge expects to hold a special meeting of its shareholders to approve the transaction on or around March 12, 2024. Following the deal’s closing, the company expects to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The purchase price represents a 218 percent premium to the closing price and to the 20-day volume weighted average price per common share on the Toronto Stock Exchange, in each case, of around C$0.11, as of the close of trading on 15 November 2023, being the trading day immediately before the company received the original proposal.

Vibhore Arora, CEO of Farmers Edge and a director on the board, will be exchanging his equity interests in the company for equity of Fairfax.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Farmers Edge completed its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021, raising C$125 million in proceeds.

Based in Toronto, Fairfax Financial Holdings is an investment and property and casualty insurance and reinsurance firm.