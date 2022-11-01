Farwest Corrosion Control Company secures investment from IMB Partners

- IMB Partners’ investment in Farwest follows its recent strategic investment in Carr & Duff, a provider of specialty electrical construction solutions
IMB Partners has made an investment in Farwest Corrosion Control Company, a California-based cathodic protection and corrosion control services. No financial terms were disclosed.
“Farwest’s ability to maintain relationships through not only decades but generations of customers is a credit to their excellence,” said Tarrus Richardson, founder and CEO of IMB Partners, in a statement. “IMB and Farwest share the values of family-owned businesses, and we see tremendous opportunities to build on the growth that the company has achieved.”
Stonehenge Capital Company provided a uni-tranche capital solution through its SBIC fund. Citrin Cooperman provided accounting services, and Taureau Group operated as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor.
Founded in 2010, IMB targets lower middle market companies serving government agencies and electric and gas utilities.
Farwest was established in 1956.